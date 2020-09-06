Greenville Memorial to offer drive-through flu vaccinations

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Ron Davis_496714

Ron Davis, a Mississippi Department of Health employee, left, is given an intradermal shot of flu vaccine Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012 in Jackson, Miss. The state Department of Health offered on-site flu vaccinations to its employees as a way to promote seasonal flu shots that are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health […]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital will begin offering drive-through flu vaccinations for adults starting Tuesday, September 8.

The vaccinations will be available at the hospital’s current COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

The site is open weekdays, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Patients’ insurance plans will be billed. Self-pay patients will be offered a discounted price if they pay at time of service. 

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms may not receive a flu vaccine at the same time as COVID testing, in accordance with CDC guidelines.   

Vaccines are also being offered at clinic sites across Prisma Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories