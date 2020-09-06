Greenville Memorial to offer drive-through flu vaccinations

Ron Davis, a Mississippi Department of Health employee, left, is given an intradermal shot of flu vaccine Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012 in Jackson, Miss. The state Department of Health offered on-site flu vaccinations to its employees as a way to promote seasonal flu shots that are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health […]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital will begin offering drive-through flu vaccinations for adults starting Tuesday, September 8.

The vaccinations will be available at the hospital’s current COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

The site is open weekdays, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Patients’ insurance plans will be billed. Self-pay patients will be offered a discounted price if they pay at time of service.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms may not receive a flu vaccine at the same time as COVID testing, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Vaccines are also being offered at clinic sites across Prisma Health.