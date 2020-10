Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville branch of the NAACP will hold a news conference Wednesday morning regarding the launch of a ‘Protect Our People at the Poll’ initiative.

The Greenville branch was selected by the National and State NAACP to launch the launch the initiative for the last ten days of the election cycle.