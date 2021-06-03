Greenville Parks Department finds Vietnam War Memorial vandalized with paint

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday, crews with the City of Greenville’s Parks Department found the Vietnam War Memorial in Cleveland Park vandalized with paint.

Veterans 7 News spoke with say, it’s shocking.

“And the thing about it is, people that do that too don’t realize, if they hadn’t been veterans like us, they wouldn’t have a place to live to start with,” said Vietnam War Veteran, Kenneth Whiten.

“That is the ultimate disrespect,” said Veteran, Gerald Schultheis. “They might as well just come in here and spit in all of our faces. “

He describes the act as disheartening and disgusting.

“They don’t appreciate it,” Schultheis said. “They haven’t experienced it, they don’t know what it feels like.”

Reneti Klingler works at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

“They need to be taught that you respect monuments of that sort because these people fought and died for our country,” Klingler said.

Heidi Windsor’s father also fought in Vietnam.

“He went through a lot after he came back from Vietnam,” Windsor said, as she tried to fight back tears. “He suffered from Agent Orange, he died because of Agent Orange… He suffered for our freedom.”

She said it hurts to know someone would do something like this, destroying the memories she has of her dad.

Windsor explained that people don’t realize how big of an impact having a loved one fight in a war has on an entire family.

“There’s many days where you don’t know if your parent is coming home, or your loved one is coming home,” Windsor said. “You always worry, ‘are they going to be okay?’ You don’t know. You’re always waiting, ‘are you going to get that letter?’ ‘Are you going to get that call? It’s not easy.'”

City officials tell 7 News they filed a report with the Greenville Police Department.

If you have any information on who did this to the War Memorial, you’re asked to call the Greenville Police Department.