Greenville’s Gibson Center expanding, offering new mental health and addiction help

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — NAMI Greenville, The Phoenix Center and Mental Health America of Greenville County (MHAGC) on Tuesday announced the expansion of the Lottie Beal Gibson Center, which will unite under one roof services in mental health, crisis intervention, residential, psychiatric and medical detoxification.

“Having all of the services in one location with Mental Health America, NAMI, and Phoenix Center all in one space will allow us to serve folks from a more comprehensive standpoint,” Phoenix Center Executive Director Rebecca Maddox said.

Local mental health and substance use disorder organizations report a rise in 2020 of community issues.

MHAGC fielded 62 percent more distress calls between March and Nov. 2020 than in the same period during 2019. Active suicide calls more than doubled in that time.

NAMI Greenville reports a 40 percent increase in residents seeking information on available services.

The Phoenix Center says it has seen a 15 percent increase in detoxification phone screenings, a 58 percent increase in adult outpatient assessments scheduled and an 83 percent increase in individual sessions.

