Greenwood PD expands community policing efforts with video series

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood’s Acting Chief of Police, TJ Chaudoin, believes in the power of community policing. To expand the department’s efforts to further implement the practice, it is this week launching “Chief’s Corner.”

The Facebook video segment will come once every two weeks. In it, Chaudoin will speak to the community about local current events, answer questions, examine crime trends and look at other topics of interest.

“Community service and community policing is a huge aspect of what I want to do at the police department,” he said. “We’ve kind of set those examples, and this is just another example of doing that.”

Each episode, the chief will be joined by a different member of the department. The goal is to introduce that officer to viewers and to let the audience see a more personal side of the department.

“I think that it moves in the direction of the community policing concept which pastors and other religious leaders in Greenwood County have been asking for,” Danny Webb, a Greenwood resident, said.

The first episode is scheduled to release on Friday on the Department’s Facebook page, which you can find here.