Greenwood PD warns parents of THC edibles during drug crackdown

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenwood Police Department is cautioning parents of the dangers of THC edibles — and their similar packaging to regular kid-friendly snacks — after 165 packages of the contraband were seized in a recent traffic stop. The seizure also included additional quantities and forms of marijuana, more than 40 grams of cocaine, dozens of fentanyl pills and an illegally owned pistol.

“What concerns the chief about these edibles is the fact that you’ll see: They look exactly like packages of snacks that we give our kids,” Sergeant Jonathan Link said. “If that’s laying around, a 5-year-old kid sees that and goes, ‘Bag of Cheetos!’ pops it open and starts eating. Now, they’re consuming a mind-altering substance of THC.”

The department says it handles drug cases on a daily basis and is focusing efforts on removing drugs and dealers from the streets.

In 2020, the department reported 166 cases involving felony drug charges. The number of similar cases in 2021 is 106 as of July 13.

“It’s sort of like enforcing DUIs,” Link said. “For every DUI you arrest, you know there’s multiple ones out there that somehow made it home or did something else that you didn’t catch them.”