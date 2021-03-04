Greenwood School District 50 announces eLearning Day to accommodate COVID vaccinations

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood School District 50 announced that April 9 will be an eLearning day for the district to allow district employees to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination.

“This eLearning day will allow our employees to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination and return to school healthy on Monday, April 12th. We are grateful that Self Regional has assisted us with organizing this vaccination clinic for our employees. Self Regional’s staff is also assisting with administering the vaccine which is an added bonus,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said.  

A commitment form was sent to District 50 employees this week to preregister for the first vaccination clinic on March 12 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those registered at the Self Regional Support Building.

Friday, March 12th is also an eLearning day in the district.

