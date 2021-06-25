Greer celebrates service members Saturday at Freedom Fest

Greer, S.C. (WSPA) -The City of Greer is honoring veterans and the men and women of the Armed Forces at Freedom Blast this weekend in Greer.

Greer Relief, a local nonprofit providing resources for those in the Greer community in need will have a fundraiser. Zumergy will happen downtown from 2-6 where you can sample fermented items like wine, beer, kimchi and give back to those who are struggling, especially after COVID-19.

Tickets for Zumergy are $40 at the gate or $25 when you go to greerrelief.org under the featured events tab. Use the code WSPA

Freedom Blast will kickoff in Greer at 6 pm when Team Fastrax, a group of veteran sky divers will parachute into Greer city park lawn and then veterans will be honored on a wall at the park and with a walk through.

There will be live music, food, a kids zone and blood drive.

To watch the live stream of the event go to freedomblast.org or the Greer Youtube channel. Bit.ly/FreedomBlastLive

