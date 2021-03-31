‘Dine on Trade’ returns to downtown Greer after seeing success during pandemic

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Development Corporation is excited to bring back a successful outdoor event, Dine on Trade, every Friday in April, the organization’s Sharon Smith said.

Dine on Trade allows restaurants and shops in downtown Greer to take their businesses to Trade Street and allow the public to shop and dine in a safe, outdoor setting.

Several businesses told 7 News that the events played a major role in helping their business survive the pandemic.

Los Portales Mexican restaurant, as well as Southern Sisters Boutique, said there were many new customers visiting their locations and Greer for the first time. Amanda Hopper from Abbotts Frozen Custard said it was a very busy day for them and they enjoyed serving the community after a long time with little business.

James Carter, of Empire Limited clothing store for men, said he was able to talk about the services he offers for grooms on their wedding day. Cafe Mazzitelli opened after rebranding in October, and the event brought a line out the door to try their cheesesteak.

“It was like a B12 shot for the Cafe,” said owner Rob Mazzitelli.

Some restaurants and businesses participating in the events, such as like The Spinning Jenny event space and Bleu Porch Kitchen, are not located directly on Trade Street, but they enjoy the opportunity for increased exposure.

The Davenport event space also provides chair and table rentals through their business Greer Event rentals for the events.

Click here for more information about the events.