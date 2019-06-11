Greer playground being demolished; making way for brand new playground

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer and surrounding communities will say “good-bye” to Kids Planet and Kids Planet, Too in early September.

The wooden playground was built in 1999. Red Watson, an assistant at Greer Parks and Recreation, said annually the park sees estimated 100,000 visitors.

While the park has gotten numerous updates and modifications over the years, no major changes have been made.

Watson said it’s time to tear it down and start fresh.

“Put in a standard accessible state-of-the-art playground that can really serve everyone in Greer. We want this to be unique. We want this to be a destination playground. We want to capture that energy that the original playground had back in 1999,” Watson said.

The construction time table for, Greer Parks and Recreation, is set for the park to re-open Spring 2020, between March and April.

A brand-new playground turf, fitness stations, zip lines, concrete sidewalks, and another parking lot are just a few of the new features park-goers can expect.

Watson said the new park will cost nearly $2 million dollars, He added, while most of the old equipment will be removed, it won’t be thrown away.

Organizers plan to keep community donated items, signs and trinkets which will be put on display in the new playground.