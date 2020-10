GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 50-year-old Greer woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Clara Moore, of Greer, was traveling on Hwy 14 near Pink Dill Mill Road when her vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Moore was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office and highway patrol are investigating the crash.