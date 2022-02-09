Gun, ammunition found in suspended Montgomery County teacher’s desk ‘does not meet the elements of being illegal,’ sheriff’s office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Montgomery County Schools is responding after a loaded gun was allegedly found in a classroom.

Jason Hensley

According to a release from the school system, they were made aware of the weapon on Feb. 5 in a classroom at Montgomery Central High School.

The weapon was confiscated and additional knives and ammunition were allegedly found in the classroom.

The weapon found on campus was not a police-issued service weapon, according to the Mount Gilead Police Department.

The teacher, Jason Hensley, has been suspended without pay pending further disciplinary action, according to the release.

“The school system is devastated by this serious breach of trust,” the school district writes.

A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom by the superintendent of Montgomery County Schools.

The release goes on to say that Hensley is a part-time police officer with the town of Mount Gilead, where he’s from.

Due to his status as a law enforcement official, his possession of a firearm on school property “did not meet the elements of being illegal” even if it was in violation of the policies of the Montgomery County School District.

The school system confirms there is a second investigation into Hensley, but they have not provided any further details.

Hensley was a reserve officer, according to Mount Gilead police. He had previously been a full-time officer but requested to step down to reserve status to take the school position. Hensley was with the department for about seven years.

He left the full-time position with no disciplinary issues.