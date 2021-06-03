Guns, fentanyl, drugs seized during arrest in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into gun violence.
Officers arrested Gerrell Isiah Martin, 22 and seized:
- Mossberg 500 12ga shotgun
- Ruger American .45 pistol
- Remington 12ga shotgun
- Core15 AR-15
- Walther PPQ 9mm pistol
- 43.69 grams of fentanyl
- 6 dosage units of oxycodone
- 5.9 grams of methamphetamine
- $3,028
Martin is currently in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $655,000 secured bond. He was charged with:
- level III trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
- level II trafficking in opium/heroin by transport
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (fentanyl)
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (methamphetamine)
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (oxycodone)
- possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI
- maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
- carrying a concealed gun
- resist, delay, obstruct
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- simple possession of schedule VI