Guns, fentanyl, drugs seized during arrest in Asheville

by: Bethany Fowler

Gerrell Isiah Martin (Source: Buncombe County Sherriff’s Office)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into gun violence.

Officers arrested Gerrell Isiah Martin, 22 and seized:

  • Mossberg 500 12ga shotgun
  • Ruger American .45 pistol
  • Remington 12ga shotgun
  • Core15 AR-15
  • Walther PPQ 9mm pistol
  • 43.69 grams of fentanyl  
  • 6 dosage units of oxycodone
  • 5.9 grams of methamphetamine
  • $3,028  

Martin is currently in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $655,000 secured bond. He was charged with:

  • level III trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
  • level II trafficking in opium/heroin by transport
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (fentanyl)
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (methamphetamine)
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II (oxycodone)
  • possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI
  • maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
  • carrying a concealed gun
  • resist, delay, obstruct
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • simple possession of schedule VI

