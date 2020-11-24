Harvest Hope food bank feeds thousands ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – As we head into days leading up to Thanksgiving, Harvest Hope food bank continues their efforts to feed those in need in the Greenville community.

Dane Boudreau, executive director of the Upstate branch of Harvest Hope Food Bank said his team is prepared for the holiday season.

“To prepare for the holidays we bring in a lot of volunteers, we go through all of our donated food and get it ready to distribute. We’ve been very fortunate this year that we’ve had so many donations,” Boudreau said.

Since the pandemic began the Upstate branch has seen a 104 percent increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.

On Tuesday lines were consistent and steady, but according to Boudreau their largest rush is expected on the day before Thanksgiving.

Thus far, Harvest Hope has given out thousands of food boxes and they are still accepting donations for non-perishable holiday food items and plastic bags.

Harvest Hope will continue handing out food until Wednesday, and will resume regular operations on Monday.

For more information on how to donate to Harvest Hope, click here.

