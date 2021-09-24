Harvest Hope Food Bank needs volunteers to feed uptick in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville County saw a 110-percent increase in the number of people who came through their food lines amid the pandemic.

“Right now, it really hasn’t decreased as things have kind of improved a little bit with the pandemic and we’re continuing to see roughly 250 households a day through our pantry which translates to about 1000 people three days a week,” said Upstate Branch Executive Director for Harvest Hope Food Bank, Dane Boudreau.

He told 7NEWS they need your help.

“Everything we do here we need volunteers,” Boudreau said. “The more volunteers we have the more food we can get sorted out. Make sure it’s good food to get out to people and then as you see through our food line all of this stuff has volunteer involvement and they’ve actually packed and quality checked all of this food.”

If you can’t volunteer, there are other ways to get involved.

While harvest hope heavily relies on big chain retailers, Boudreau said they’ll happily take your donations, too.

“You can set up a food drive at your local business and that’s as simple as calling us and letting us know you’d like to do it and we’ll make sure that we give you the information that you need to start a food drive,” Boudreau told 7 News.

“You have time on your hands. People need it, come out, be a volunteer,” said Volunteer Mike Murphy.

He’s been with Harvest Hope for a couple of years now and added the job is rewarding.

“Then to offer them the assurance that there’s food here and they’re very appreciative,” Murphy said. “People say thanks all of the time. It’s wonderful.”

If you’re in need of food, Boudreau said all you need is a photo I.D.



“And that can be anything as official as a passport to a library card because really what we’re checking is just to make sure that you are who you are, and then everything else is based on client information,” Boudreau said. “We take you for your word and you can get service.”

Boudreau explained Harvest Hope runs on a 14-day policy to make sure they can serve as many people as possible.