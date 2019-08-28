Hate crime ordinance proposed for Greenville

South Carolina is one of four states in the nation that doesn’t have a hate crime law.

An Upstate citizens group wants to change that, starting at the local level.

Fighting Injustice Together has introduced a hate crime ordinance for the City of Greenville and today we talked with the advocacy group and city leaders about why the proposal is needed.

Greenville South Carolina is known for nothing if not its welcoming vibe and friendly people.

But in her nearly 30 years as City Councilwoman, Lillian Brock Flemming, has heard an earfull from constituents who have been targeted because of the color of thier skin, the most recent case, two weeks ago.

“The woman was spit on by a man and called a name, and there was a flag in the truck. And we have the information but what can you say?” said the Councilwoman.

Right now, she added, there’s no law that allows Police to adequately charge the man, since the “spit” may not have actually hit the woman’s skin.

Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarles with Fighting Injustice Together want to give local law enforcement the ability to charge someone with a hate crime.

They presented a Charleston ordinance to city council this week, one that passed after 9 people were murded inside Emanual AME, and it’s the only one like it in the state.

“Something needs to be done and it amazes me that South Carolina especially after the Charleston 9 doesn’t have a hate crimes statute on the books,” said Wilson.

In fact, it was this Newsweek article highlighting South Carolina as one of only four states in the nation without a hate crimes law that sparked the men to take action.

“It seems like we’re always last in the nation to do what we should be first in. And so Bruce and I had a conversaton and so it was common sense to go to council where we live and start the conversation,” said Quarles.

The activists are hoping that dialogue will eventually lead to changes at the state level.

Flemming, says Greenville, more than ever, needs to lead the way.

“In the last 6 months to a year I have been devastated by the hatred that I’ve seen displayed,” said Flemming.

As with the Charleston ordinance, the Greenville one would not just focus protections on race but other factors like sexual orientation and one’s socio-economic level.

City leaders say they have just received the request and will consider it carefully.