HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County Schools will be closed Thursday due to an internet outage, officials said.

An off campus fire damaged a fiber connection overnight in Haywood County, according to the district.

Lunch will be served from noon – 1 p.m. at Bethel Elementary, Canton Middle, Tuscola High and Waynesville Middle. Meals will be available for pick up to cover Thursday through Sunday.