Hearing set for 2 p.m. in Orangeburg regarding SAFE grants

ORANGEBURG, SC (WSPA) — A hearing is set for 2 p.m. in Orangeburg County Wednesday concerning a lawsuit filed to stop Gov. McMaster from using SAFE grants to help families pay for private, parochial or independent schools.

On July 20, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the creation of the grants, which are one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 that will reportedly help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students participating in private schools.

The governor made the announcement at Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville and said that $32 million of the $48 million CARES Act funding would be used to fund the SAFE Grants.

Attorney Skyler Hutto, as well as attorneys representing the state, are expected to be in court for the hearing, where it will be determined if the order will become permanent.

According to a news release, plaintiff’s petition and complaint to the court claims that McMaster’s plan “violates the portion of the State Constitution that prevents the State from funding private or religious education.”