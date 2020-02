SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several law enforcement agencies are in the area I-85 and Hwy 29 Tuesday afternoon.

Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes said his officers are assisting with a perimeter in the area.

Our 7 News crew at the scene saw a gray SUV being loaded onto a tow truck off of Highway 29.

Upward Star Center tells us they have been advised to be on lockout while authorities are in the area.

WSPA has reached out to several agencies and are awaiting further details.