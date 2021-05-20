Help Asheville Detectives identify man in critical condition

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville detectives need the public’s help in identifying a man in critical condition.

According to detectives, he is described as a white man, approximately 5’5″ and is about 142 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has several tattoos on his body, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter ‘A’ and the number ‘2″ on each side located as his lower abdomen, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man needs to call (828) 252-1110.

