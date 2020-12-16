ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in multiple bank robberies.

Police said officers responded at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to the HomeTrust Bank at 1825 Hendersonville Road for a reported bank robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man demanded money from the bank staff and threatened the use of a weapon.

The suspect was described to be between 6′ and 6′ 2″ and about 250-275 pounds, according to the police department. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey work pants and a black baseball cap.

The description matches the physical appearance of the suspect in the December 11 bank robbery at Telco Community Bank.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identify is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.