Help Asheville Police identify suspect in catalytic converter theft

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a man they suspect of stealing several catalytic converters.

According to the police department, on May 6 at 3 a.m., officers responded to a theft call in the area of Sweeten Creek Road and Busbee View Road. The investigation determined that 8 catalytic converters had been stolen.

Police said the man is believed to be driving a mid-2000’s, dark-colored Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about these thefts can contact detectives anonymously by texting 847411, or call (828) 252-1110.

