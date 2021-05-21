Help Asheville Police identify suspect in catalytic converter theft

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a man they suspect of stealing several catalytic converters.

According to the police department, on May 6 at 3 a.m., officers responded to a theft call in the area of Sweeten Creek Road and Busbee View Road. The investigation determined that 8 catalytic converters had been stolen.

Police said the man is believed to be driving a mid-2000’s, dark-colored Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about these thefts can contact detectives anonymously by texting 847411, or call (828) 252-1110.