LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a man they said went missing Monday afternoon.

Deputies said Donald Price, 82 left from Northside Church Road at about 2 p.m. and traveling to a residence on Mt. Bethel Church Road.

Price was driving a 1988 red Toyota truck with the tag RED318.

Price has dementia and other health issues, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Price’s whereabout is asked to call 911.