Henderson Co. to dedicate law enforcement center to fallen Deputy Ryan Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County honored the late Deputy Ryan Hendrix by dedicating the Henderson County Law Enforcement Center in his memory Friday morning.

The facility located at 100 North Grove Street will be known as the Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix Law Enforcement Center.

7 News previously reported Deputy Ryan Hendrix was shot and killed while responding to an incident in Henderson County in September 2020.

Henderson County officials said Deputy Hendrix served in the United State Marine Corps for five years before joining the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2012. He served eight years with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, rising through the ranks from Detention Officer to Patrol Detective, and served as a member of the SWAT Team. Deputy Hendrix’s passion for his fellow officers, friends, family and community will be remembered with deep gratitude for years to come.