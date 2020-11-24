Hendersonville Middle School on Code Yellow lockdown

Top Stories

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Hendersonville Middle School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown Tuesday morning.

Hendersonville Police said they have secured the scene, but all individuals are asked to avoid the area at this time. Police added there is no threat to the public’s safety at this time.

The school system stated a dismissal plan for students already at the school will be released when police lift the lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

