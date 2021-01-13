Here’s how to secure your spot to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – S.C. health officials are allowing individuals included in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout to schedule appointments online.

Starting on Wednesday, seniors ages 70 years and older, health care workers, government employees and contractors involved in COVID-19 testing or vaccinations can sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s how to sign up:

To begin, visit the DHEC website using a mobile phone, laptop, desktop computer or tablet. Once you get to the website, scroll down and click the link for the Vax Locator.

A map will appear and you’ll need to select a location for a health care facility nearest you. You’ll be prompted to call the phone number listed or visit a website to make an appointment. 

You can also contact DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for help finding the correct contact information you need to make an appointment. 

If you have any additional questions or want to learn more about the vaccine, head over to the DHEC website. 

Click here to learn more about getting the vaccine.

