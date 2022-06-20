PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A “higher-end” resale shop is opening in Piedmont.

Threads of Hope resale shop is officially opening at 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials said proceeds help a sponsor, Auction for a Kaws Rescue (AFAK). AFAK is a non-profit founded in Greenville in 2012 and now helps support rescue organizations across the state.

Threads of Hope officials said they will sell gently used higher-end clothing for men, women and children, along with shoes, designer handbags, jewelry, belts, hats, furniture, home decor and more.

Threads Of Hope (Source: Cherish Benton)

According to the resale store, this is made possible through the Giving WaYa recycling company. Giving WaYa partners with non-profits, school districts and other organizations to offer fundraisers through recycled

clothing.

Giving WaYa set up red collection bins at drop-off locations, Threads of Hope said. They are listed below. Then clothes and other items are sorted.

Threads Of Hope SC 102 Piedmont Rd. Piedmont, S.C. 29673 Exit 39 I-85

Solar Tan 301 Haywood Centre, 7, Greenville, S.C. 29607

K9 Corner 3013 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, S.C. 29680

10 Star Fitness Spartanburg 2700 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301

10 Star Fitness Anderson 219 Brown Rd, Anderson, S.C. 29621

Sports Fitness Club Greenville 712 Congaree Rd, Greenville, S.C. 29607

10 Star Fitness Greenville 19 Gladys Dr, Greenville, S.C. 29607

Starbucks Travelers Rest 30 Krieger Ct, Travelers Rest, S.C. 29690



What can be resold at Threads of Hope is put on display, according to officials. Donated clothing that cannot be resold locally is shipped to countries that don’t have a textile industry.

Whatever is left is broken down and recycled into material that can be repurposed to make new clothes, company officials said. None of it ends up in landfills.

Threads of Hope is located at 102 Piedmont Road. Store hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Threads of Hope said free popcorn and cotton candy will be given away at Saturday’s grand opening.