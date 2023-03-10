The North Carolina Department of Transportation is urging morning commuters to take extra precautions to avoid accidents on Sunday.

With daylight saving time beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, drivers can expect it to remain darker in the morning, and will need to be well rested and prepared to drive more carefully.

To account for the time difference, drivers are encouraged to go to bed an hour sooner than they normally would.

With a darker morning and later sunrise, DOT advises all drivers to double check their interior and exterior lights are working properly, be alert for pedestrians, keep windshields clean and be well rested before getting behind the wheel.