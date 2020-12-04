Holiday Weather Week: Christmas Trees

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — ‘Tis the season to find the perfect Christmas tree, but it’s easy to overlook the amount of work and patience that goes into ensuring the trees stay healthy.

Most of us think of Christmas trees growing on flat ground, but Frasier Firs, in particular, prefer a different growing environment.

“Part of it has to do with water. They like a lot of runoff so the steeper the mountains the better for the Frasier Fir. They want the water to runoff,” said Darren Nicholson with Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farms.

Tree experts said that if water is allowed to sit too long near the base it puts the tree at risk for root rot.

