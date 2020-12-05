Holiday Weather Week: Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Colder days are here, but how do the animals at the zoo handle it?

7 Weather Meteorologist Jackie Brown went to the Greenville Zoo to see you how they prep for winter months.

The Greenville Zoo is open year round, and that means maintaining a proper and unique environment for all the animals.

We met with Education Curator, Lynne Watkins, who took us on a behind the scenes tour of how they prep the orangutans, leopards and monkeys.

The critically endangered Amur Leopards are from Russia, and they love the cold. No big changes are made for them. They roam freely, and enjoy the winter days. During the summer months

they need different enrichment items, including “bloodsicles,” to help keep them cool.

It’s quite the opposite for some of the other animals. Heated dens, blankets, and options to go in and out of, are available for the orangutans and the monkeys. The orangutans have a threshold of around 50 degrees. If it gets below that, that means it’s time to keep them in their dens, and provide them with fun activities.

The zoo makes sure that the animals are well maintained, as it is not only important for their environment, but to their mental health as well.

The zoo keepers do a great job of providing what they call enrichment, which is activities and toys to keep the animals engaged and mentally healthy.

For a complete list of animals and activities the zoo provides. Visit here