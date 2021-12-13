Holiday Weather Week: Inside Christmas at the Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore’s Christmas tree can be reason enough to visit the estate.

The tree is brought in from the same farm in North Carolina each year, and it averages between 50 and 60 feet tall.

If the tree has soaked in lots of rain around the time it’s cut down, it adds to the difficulty of transporting and hoisting such a massive fixture.

This year’s 55-foot-tall Norway Spruce has strands holding 35,000 lights, which can withstand the elements through the winter.

The tree has to depend on rain or snow to help keep its needles moist, but usually by early to mid January it’s dry enough that it needs to be taken down.

Crews come in and cut the tree down before mulching it and spreading it around the estate to help preserve and protect the forest.

You can visit the Biltmore Christmas tree well into the new year.

Click here for more information or to plan your trip to Biltmore.