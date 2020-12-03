Holiday Weather Week: Spotting wild turkeys

Top Stories

by: WSPA,

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Turkeys are a symbol of the holidays, even if it’s largely due to being on the dinner table.

Wildlife biologist Jay Cantrell told WSPA’s Dan Bickford that turkeys, wild and alive, are common to the South Carolina.

“We have them all across the state. Every county in South Carolina has them,” said Cantrell.

Searching for these wild animals, like wild turkeys, you sometimes come across them by accident. It requires time and patience to find them.

However, wherever you find wild turkeys, you won’t find them on a holiday dinner table anytime soon as hunting season for turkeys doesn’t begin until the spring.

See the full story in the video player above and stay tuned into WSPA News at 11 p.m. for the rest of our Holiday Weather Week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories