Holiday Weather Week: Spotting wild turkeys

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Turkeys are a symbol of the holidays, even if it’s largely due to being on the dinner table.

Wildlife biologist Jay Cantrell told WSPA’s Dan Bickford that turkeys, wild and alive, are common to the South Carolina.

“We have them all across the state. Every county in South Carolina has them,” said Cantrell.

Searching for these wild animals, like wild turkeys, you sometimes come across them by accident. It requires time and patience to find them.

However, wherever you find wild turkeys, you won’t find them on a holiday dinner table anytime soon as hunting season for turkeys doesn’t begin until the spring.

