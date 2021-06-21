Homeland Park residents plead for violence to end, following two dead and one injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Residents in the Homeland Park community said they want the violence to stop in their community. The community’s plea follows a shooting that killed two people, and left another person injured on Sunday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened the Eddies Minute Mart around 3:00 a.m. on Abbeville Highway. When they arrived, they found Tevin Telford, 30, and Shane Ware, 27, shot. Both men later died at the hospital.

“From what I understand, of course there was an altercation where there was an argument of some kind of fight that basically went down and basically it looked like a shootout between several people,” said Sheriff Chad McBride, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It just woke me up, and then I just heard the screaming and the sirens. It was real. I mean all of it was real,” a resident said.

The resident lives right behind the gas station with his small son. He describes what he heard as fast rapid fire.

“I just lend over on my boy in the bed. That’s all I could do,” the man said. “It was scary. I ain’t going to lie about it,” he said.

Some who live in the community said there have been several shootings in their backyards.

“You hear stuff, shootings all the time in this area. It’s just you know, it kind of goes with the territory,” said a person who works in the area.

Some residents showed 7-News multiple homes with bullet homes on the inside and out. You could also still see small pieces of police tape left behind on different properties.

“I don’t know why that’s become a hotspot. Well then, I do, because obviously there’s an apartment complex there, where there’s a lot of criminal activity that goes in and out. And you know, I would say I understand the concern. We have deputies there. You know, they get there very quickly, and they try to take on whatever challenge they’re faced with, as quickly as they possibly can. For whatever reason, that has just been the spot that’s lately been kind of a hotspot, and so we’ve of course look at those things and try to do the best we can to supplement more manpower if possible,” McBride said.

As detectives continue to investigate this case, residents said they want all the violence to end.

“For my son for one. And there’s kids over there, and there’s some more kids up there in that trailer. And there’s some more kids right there in that trailer. I mean we full of kids,” one man said.

“…because I’m scared it might get me one day. I’m thinking about that too,” said William Patterson.

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff McBride also spoke with 7-News about crimes in the county in general.

“A lot of things went down as far as a lot of activity. Actually assaults, aggravated assaults, stuff like that, actually went up a little bit in 2020. Whereas burglaries and larcenies and stuff like that went down. And of course we’re still seeing a trending downward as far as property crimes, your larcenies, your burglaries and stuff like,” Sheriff McBride said. “But we’ve just seen a trending upward as far as more assaults, aggravated assaults, shootings, that kind of thing. And don’t know if it’s attributed to 2020. I think we’re dealing with a lot of mental health situations. I think we’re dealing with a lot of criminal enterprise, and criminal lifestyle situations,” he said.

Deputies said they are still investigating this entire case. They said at this time, there is no threat to the community, as they believe this is an isolated incident.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to give them a call at (864) 260-4400. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (​274-6372).