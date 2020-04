CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating a possible homicide after a Gaffney woman was found dead Tuesday morning.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said 43-year-old Monica Vinson Shackleford was found dead inside her home on Lyman Street after 8 a.m.

According to Fowler, evidence at the scene indicated Shackleford’s death was the result of a homicide and an autopsy will be performed to assist with the ongoing investigation.