HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) — Honea Path police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man Monday afternoon.

According to police, Jonathan Wayne Cox was last seen Saturday night in the area of Susan Avenue in Honea Path wearing a brown leather jacket, jeans, and black or white tennis shoes.

Cox is described as 5’10” tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Anderson County Dispatch at 864-260-4444.