Hospital visitor restrictions already impacting Upstate families

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — New hospital visitation restrictions are already impacting families.

Because of new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can now only visit loved ones who are in hospitals in extremely limited circumstances.

Melinda Garner’s father, William Wrenn Williams (who goes by Wrenn), is currently receiving treatment at Spartanburg Regional.

Garner told 7News her dad was originally taken to the hospital last week after doctors feared he had suffered a heart attack.

“They kept saying his troponin levels were very high and they kept shouting he had had a heart attack,” she said.

Williams was also tested for COVID-19 at the hospital because complications with his case caused staff reason for concern. In the time it took to get results back, he was put into isolation and his family — including Garner — was asked to self quarantine.

It took days for testing results to come back. Williams did not have his phone with him in quarantine so there was no way to reach family.

“During the time he was in quarantine, he didn’t have visitors,” Garner said. “They said his spirits were really down and he was getting depressed.”

By the time results came back from the labs, hospital visitation restrictions were already going into effect.

Garner got to see her father on Thursday. She spent all day with him but once she left, she was unable to return.

“It’s been very frustrating and upsetting,” she said. However, she added, she does understand reasoning behind the new protocols.

