How high will balloons fly at NYC Thanksgiving parade?

NEW YORK (AP) – How high will they fly will be the question of the morning on Thursday for the giant balloons at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parade officials and the New York City police are keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons including Smokey Bear and Snoopy could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)