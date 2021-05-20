How to take part in South Carolina’s hospitality and tourism virtual job fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 150 employers across South Carolina’s hospitality and tourism industry are looking to fill hundreds of job openings by hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday. The online event, hosted by SC Works and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (SCRLA), begins at 10 a.m. EST and ends at 2 p.m.

To register for the event, click here. Jobseekers can register in different regions in the state, depending on where they live and how far they are willing to commute for work.

Ahead of the job fair, organizers encourage participants to complete a checklist.

First, perform a tech check on your computer and connection to make sure it’s ready for the program used in the interviews. You can troubleshoot your tech here.

Second, make sure your resume is uploaded to your online account. You can find out more about entering and participating in the event here.

Third, familiarize yourself with the process of virtual job interviewing. Organizers recommend watching this video.

Jobseekers can get more information and help by calling or visiting their closest SC Works location. You can find the closest location to you here.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina’s unemployment rate is 5.1 percent.