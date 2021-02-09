Huge influx of counterfeit $100 bills make rounds across Belton

BELTON, SC (WSPA)–An influx of fake cash has made its way to a bank in the City of Belton, and police are warning everyone now, before the fraudulent cash ends up in your hands.

Belton police said funny money is making its rounds, and its fake $100 bills that’s taking center stage.

“We got involved with one of the local banks who noticed an influx coming into the bank. So they notified us. Part of their protocol is to send it straight on to the secret service, but they wanted us to get involved because of local businesses. So at that point, we got out on the street, literally door to door with our local merchants, our local businesses here, to say hey– we have some concerns that this may be something that you encounter in the near future,” said Chief Robert Young, Belton Police Department.

The funny money can even pass the normal pen tests, but the security strip is not in the bills.

“From what the banks giving us, its relatively high-quality counterfeit money, and apparently at some places, have passed some of the usual test that people do in order to verify that it’s real money. So of course, that’s a little concerning for us,” Chief Young said.

It’s also a concern for businesses in the area.

“It’s definitely a great concern for the business because us hairdressers, we take a lot of cash,” said Jamie Jones, Owner of Palmetto Roots Salon & Boutique.

Jones said she knows funny money is real, because her friend’s husband saw it firsthand during a visit at the ATM. She now wants the trend to stop.

“You have people like us, we make our money here. We’re hard workers, we’re hair dressers and the money we make behind the chair is the money we pay our bills with. You know it comes directly in to us, and that’s what we survive on to take care of our families,” Jones said.

Investigators said there are ways to tell the difference, since people are using high-quality paper to fool you.

“The big things are, the feel of the bill. Remember there is a very special sort of paper that money is printed on, and it has a particular texture to it. Very typically, counterfeit it’s not made on that paper, it feels very different. The other thing is, there is a security strip in each bill and if you hold it up to the light, you can see the security strip through the paper,” Chief Young said. “The other thing is look for the watermarks on them to make sure the watermark actually appears on the bill,” he said.

Real bills have a rougher texture, and fake money is smooth or slick. Chief Young is also asking everyone to take extra steps to ensure what you have is real.

“Slow down take your time, examine the bill and make sure what you’ve been giving, truly is real cash,” Chief Young said.

All lessons businesses hope everyone will learn fast, to stop the spread of the play money.

“At the end of the day when we tally up everything, it’s there and then we’re just out that money. I mean you wouldn’t want anyone to take your money, that’s just like giving me monopoly money. So you wouldn’t want somebody to do that to you, so why would you do that to us?” said Heather Lollis, Palmetto Roots Salon & Boutique.