Human remains found in Greenville County identified as wanted fugitive

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified human remains found last week in a wooded area off of Huckleberry Ridge as a 49-year-old wanted fugitive.

Coroner Park Evens identified the remains as 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar, and said Kedar’s death occurred several months ago.

7 News previously reported Kedar was wanted for the murder of 58-year-old Mark Rush Jermon, who was found shot to death in a Greenville County park on February 26.

Lt. Ryan Flood, with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said they are still reviewing forensic evidence associated with a firearm found near Kedar’s remains and the gun used to kill Jermon.

Officials were offering a reward of $7,000 for information leading to Kedar’s arrest.

According to U.S. Marshals, Kedar’s car was found abandoned near Paris Mountain State Park just days after the shooting. Officials believe that he purchased a used car in the Greenville area from a private seller to avoid registering the vehicle.

Deputies found Kedar’s remains in a wooded area off of Huckleberry Ridge and Lake Circle Drive.