GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Coroner identified human remains found in Greenville County over the weekend.

According to Coroner Parks Evans, the remains, found in a wooded area near Henrietta Street and East Park Avenue, were those of 43-year-old Lisa Marie Hagerty.

The Greenville County Coroner, Greenville City Police and the Greenville City Fire Department all responded to the scene on January 25.

The cause and manner of Hagerty’s death remain under investigation.