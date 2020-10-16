Hundreds could benefit from new broadband expansion in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–A nearly $370,000 Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, could bring internet to many underserved areas in Anderson County. It’s a part of the County’s newest broadband expansion.

Anderson County has been trying to tackle this broadband issue for years. Now they have expanded their broadband infrastructure, thanks to a partnership with a telecommunication cooperative.

One Belton restaurant owner said they’ve been facing a big problem.

“When we want to update our website, we have to go into town with our laptop and update. We don’t have enough broadband in the country to do it. If we want to take orders, we can’t take card credits. Nothing that runs on internet,” said Heidi Trull, Owner and Chef, Grits & Groceries.

For 15 years, this has been Trull’s world at Grits and Groceries. They, like many others in Anderson County, have been running off dial-up internet.

“There are still several areas of Anderson County that are underserved by broadband. Either the access speeds that are available are not up to par or up to standard or else there is just nothing there at all, other than dial-up,” said Steve Newton, Governmental Affairs officer for Anderson County.

Newton said the South Carolina Broadband Office has identified 11 areas in the County that are designated as underserved program areas. Now with a partnership with Western Carolina Tel (WCTEL), people will get help very soon.

“The project approved by the State Broadband Office will serve approximately 200 households in the Mount Bethel Community in eastern Anderson County,” Newton said.

Under the CARES Act, WCTEL will assist with fiber infrastructure issues. It’s been a problem Trull has seen at home too.

“We actually live next door to the restaurant so we have the same problem. With the online school, our son can’t do his homework. We have to take him to another place so he can sit in a parking and use internet,” Trull said.

Whether it’s Belton, Honea Path, Iva, or other underserved areas, the county said they, along with the state are working to extend broadband to those areas in the future.

“We have been very motivated to take advantage of expanding broadband anywhere in Anderson County that we can,” Newton added.

Trull said she’s just happy her battle will soon end since her area is a part of the current project.

“With having internet broadband here, I think it will help everyone including my son who feels like he’s left out in the world,” Trull exclaimed.

The work is well underway on the project in the Mount Bethel Community. It set’s to conclude no later than December 15th.

The County also said the infrastructure installed during this project, will serve to facilitate future extensions of service into neighboring areas.

Here’s a full list of the 11 areas identified as underserved:

