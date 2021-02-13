‘Hungry Heroes’: Community members join forces to give police, officials warm meal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some people might say the key to a first responder’s heart is through their stomach that’s why organizations in the Upstate joined forces to make that happen.

On Friday afternoon, group of hungry first responders in Greenville received a special surprise from the community and for that they say they’re thankful.

Hungry Heroes and restaurants in Greenville provided a barbecue lunch for police, medic, dispatch and fire officials.

Organizers brought out enough food to feed over 275 people. They said they wanted to provide officers with a heartwarming meal and lots of positivity.

“With all of the negativity in the world I try to share positivity. I think it gives them hope that people are on their side and rooting for them. If a warm meal lets someone know they’re appreciated thats all I’m trying to do,” Amanda Riggan, founder of Hungry Heroes said.

Hungry Heroes said they plan to come back this Summer and host another event here in the Upstate.