‘I broke out in a sweat’, Spartanburg woman says after winning the lottery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman received $125,000 after winning the Road to Riches lottery.

Her winning ticket was purchased from the Hot Spot at 194 E. Henry St. in Spartanburg. She asked her boyfriend to run inside the store and get her a $5 scratch-off, according to lottery officials.

“I broke out in a sweat. I had to sit down. I couldn’t even talk,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials describing the moments after the win.

The woman admits she has already spent some of her prize money.

“I’ve paid off my car,” she said.

The Spartanburg player overcame odds of 1 in 540,000 to win $125,000 in the ($5) Road to Riches® game. Two top prizes remain.