Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy

BAGHDAD (AP) – Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the embassy. There was a fire at the reception area near the parking lot of the compound but it was unclear what had caused it.

A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.” The embassy attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia.