‘It sounded like a freight train’: Greenville sisters recount tornado

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A lot of things are different now for Susan Bikas and Peggy McAlister, two sisters whose home was damaged in Saturday’s EF-2 tornado.

The house, a single-story brick building once surrounded by tall, leafy trees, is now labeled by Greenville County as having received ‘major damage.’ Seven large trees on the property fell during the storm.

Bikas and McAlister said the storm began with lightning in the distance.

Then came the rain.

Then came the hail.

Then came the wind.

“I opened the door and the trees were like going sideways,” McAlister said. “I heard that sound and smacked the door shut and ran.”

“I thought the roof was about to come off,” Bikas said. “It sounded like a freight train.”

The two huddled down with family in the hallway. They had wanted to hide in the basement but there was not enough time to get there.

As the twister roared by, power was lost.

Then, it was silent.

“It was gone just as fast as it came on us,” Bikas said. Now, she said, she will work with insurance to see what can be done to repair the damaged house.