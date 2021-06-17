‘It was wonderful’: Spartanburg Co. convenience store sells $250,000 lottery ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Lottery Officials said an Upstate woman scratched off a $250,000 win at a convenience store in Spartanburg County.

She purchased the $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket from OM Food Mart on South Church Street in Roebuck.

According to lottery officials, she stayed to scratch the ticket in case she won.

“It was wonderful,” said the winner.

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she is spending her quarter-of-a-million dollar prize to pay off her house.

