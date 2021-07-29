‘It’s probably the largest development that is proposed in Anderson’s history’: More than 600 homes in the works

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–City of Anderson officials said one of the largest housing development projects in its history, is in the works. The growth will take place on 323 acres of land, recently added to the city.

“This is a very large project that the city council approved Monday night for annexation,” said Maurice McKenzie, Planning and Development Director, for the City of Anderson. “In order for a city to remain healthy like Anderson, we need to grow as the urban area around us grows.”

The land was once in Anderson County’s jurisdiction, McKenzie said.

“Now 323 acres sounds like a lot, but about half of the property is located in a floodplain, so that is not able to be developed. So, this development will have a lot of open space available for this subdivision,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said, approximately 620 single family residential homes, will sit in a new subdivision off of U.S. 29, or Williamston Road, and near the intersection of Plantation Road.

“It’s probably the largest development that is proposed in Anderson’s history,” McKenzie said. “We’ve been hearing that there’s a need for housing in the area as a whole, including this area. During the economic downturn in 2008, for the few years following that, we saw very little new single family development, so I think we’re now in catch up mode. We’re seeing a lot of inquiries regarding new single family residential development all around the city.”

“They need more homes for families,” said Mary Parham, a nearby resident. “There’s more families coming in,” she said.

“I think we have a lot of population that’s moving here for various reasons. One reason, is because there’s new industry and business in the area, and when you have business and industry, you have to have adequate housing. So, that’s one reason why we’re seeing a boom,” McKenzie said.

The houses will consist of three to five bedrooms, and the massive subdivision will happen in six developmental phases. McKenzie said the development will include a club house and a pool.

“The overall density of the subdivision is low because of all the open space, but the houses will be on smaller lots, minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet. Some will be a minimum lot size of 7,600 and will go up from there. So, the density of the development where the construction is taking place is generally high,” McKenzie said.

“This makes me happy, because having a neighborhood around your properties where you may do your business is really good. It’s convenient for people and convenient for the business owners too,” said Ishani Patel, MD Food Mart or Shell Gas Station and Anderson Liquor Store Owner.

Patel said they opened the liquor store recently, and she believes this will help both businesses in the future.

“Right now, we are running really slow, so we’re trying to grow up our business across the street. We put up so much of money there. So, we’re trying to grow up, but right now, due to COVID-19, things are going really slow,” Patel said.

McKenzie said the city is ready for the growth.

“When we annex property, we make sure that we’re strategic in making sure we can serve those areas with our infrastructure, with police, fire, sanitization, and this is an area that we can definitely serve,” McKenzie said. “We’ve seen very little commercial and residential development for that matter over the past few years. So, seeing this development of this magnitude take place, we’re encouraged because we think it could be a catalysis for future economic development opportunities,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie also said he does not know the timeframe for the construction of this project, but said it could take a significant amount of time.

“A traffic study was conducted by the developer. Since all of the existing roads being impacted, are maintained by the SCDOT, they will be requiring the installation of deceleration, right turn lanes and left turn lanes, in strategic locations along U.S. 29 and Plantation Road,” McKenzie said.