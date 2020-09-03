James Brown’s daughter speaks out ahead of memorial service for actor Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)– “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was honored in his hometown of Anderson on Thursday night.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Bose was born in the City, and attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.

Hours before Boseman’s memorial service, Deanna Brown-Thomas, the daughter of James Brown, spoke with 7-news about his life and legacy.

“I was devastated. I was shocked. I just could not believe it. I was simply devastated to hear that because of course, we didn’t know that he was sick,” Brown-Thomas said.

Those were her raw emotions when she learned Boseman had died.

“He was more than just a friend to our family. He was family to us. He had become family. I always looked at him as a younger brother,” Brown-Thomas said.

Boseman played the ‘Godfather of Soul’ in the 2014 film, “Get on up”. Brown-Thomas said prior to the movie hitting the big screen, Boseman shared intimate moments with her family that displayed what he truly embodied.

“He embodied the character and he played my father with black excellence. We were very proud,” Brown-Thomas said.

“We laughed. We had fun,” she said. “You can tell that he had been raised properly. You can tell that he had the humbleness and the humanity. You can tell and that’s what we loved about it.”

To the world he depicted the most iconic characters. Many of his recent roles, he played while silently burden with illness. Brown said yet he still pressed on with pureness and peace.

“I think that speaks to the way he was raised and how he stands on his faith for him to be able to continue to do what he did at a high level. At a very high level,” Brown-Thomas said.

“Again, it speaks to the way he was raised. It speaks to his mother and father and the fact that he stood on his faith. You can tell he was a spiritual man because when he spoke it was profound and it came from a place of pureness and a place of peace.”

She said he was not only an artist, but a husband, a brother, a son, and most of all–a hero and true inspiration to all generations.

“Know he was a man of honor, integrity, and a man of god. And look at his life and look at the power of god and the hand of god on him…That’s what I hope they take away,” Brown-Thomas added.

Brown-Thomas said her son spoke with Boseman about a month ago, but he showed no signs that anything was wrong.