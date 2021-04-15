James Lewis, single father of 3, to be laid to rest Thursday following York County mass shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The life of James Lewis, a single father of three children in Gastonia who was killed during the mass shooting at a home near Rock Hill, will be honored at a memorial service Thursday morning.

Lewis, 38, was one of six people killed at the York County home of Dr. Robert Lesslie last week.

Photo: James Lewis

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Gastonia.

Lewis was shot and killed by former NFL player Phillip Adams while working on the home’s air conditioner alongside Robert Shook.

Shook survived the initial shooting but died days later at the hospital.

GSM, the air conditioning contractor company that Shook and Lewis worked for, posted on social media last Friday saying, “The outpour of love, support, and prayers we have received has been overwhelming. Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can help the families.”